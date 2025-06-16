The long college football offseason is slowly nearing an end as the beginning of the highly anticipated 2025 season is about two and a half months away. One of the most intriguing teams to watch this year will be the Michigan football team. After winning it all in 2023, the Wolverines went 8-5 last year. However, with the addition of quarterback Bryce Underwood, Michigan is expected to be a contender again.

Last season, the Michigan football team had arguably the worst QB play in all of FBS football. The Wolverines could barely completely a forward pass, and yet they somehow beat #2 Ohio State and #11 Alabama to end the season. With just an okay QB, Michigan probably goes 10-2 and makes the College Football Playoff.

Now, Michigan has its QB. The Wolverines landed the top overall player in the 2025 recruiting class as Bryce Underwood is now a part of the team. He is expected to be the starting QB in 2025, and his teammates and coaches have been raving about him all offseason. The latest is running back Justice Haynes, who shared a take that has been said a lot in the past few months.

“Bryce is very mature beyond his years,” Justice Haynes said, according to an article from On3. “But then, at the same time, he’s also a kid. He likes to have fun, just like us. For people who don’t know Bryce a lot, he’s a kid who likes to have fun. He’s an 18-year-old kid. I go bowling with Bryce. I hang out with Bryce all the time.”

Underwood has been the talk of the offseason as he is one of the best recruits to ever come through the Michigan football program. Of all the things that have been said about him, his maturity is the one that might come up the most.

With Bryce Underwood leading the way, expectations for Michigan are high coming into this season. If the defense plays how they did at the end of last season and Underwood is the real deal, this team can be scary good.