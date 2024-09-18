The Michigan football team has a big game this weekend against USC, and the Wolverines need a win. Michigan already suffered a loss at home against Texas, and falling to 2-2 overall and 0-1 in conference play would be disastrous. The Wolverines need to play better this week if they want to get a win, and one thing that will be huge is whether or not tight end Colston Loveland will play.

Colston Loveland has been one of the lone bright spots on this Michigan football offense this season. Loveland is the only returning starter from last year’s offense, and he is one of the best tight ends in college football. Unfortunately, he went down with an injury last week after a couple awkward tackles landed him on his arm, and it’s unclear if he’ll be able to play this weekend.

Michigan tight end coach Steve Casula talked to the media on Wednesday, and he noted that Loveland has been practicing. However, that can mean a lot of things.

“That can mean different things for different players,” Steve Casula said, according to a post from Zach Shaw.

If Loveland wants to play and is able to play, the Michigan staff is going to let him give it a go.

“If there’s a guy we’re gonna let roll, it’s him,” Casula added.

Michigan will be breaking in a new quarterback this weekend as Alex Orji will be getting the start over Davis Warren. Having the team’s top target on the field would certainly help him out in his first start. We’ll have to wait and see if Loveland is given the green light. That is certainly a big thing to keep an eye on heading into this matchup.

The Wolverines and Trojans will kick off from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor at 3:30 ET on Saturday. The game will be airing on CBS, and USC is currently favored by 5.5 points.