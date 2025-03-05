The Michigan football team landed the top quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class as Bryce Underwood will be with the Wolverines next year. Now, the Wolverines have a chance to land another five-star QB in the 2026 class. Ryder Lyons is one of the top QB prospects in the class, and he will be taking a visit to Ann Arbor in April.

“SCOOP: Elite 5 ⭐️ QB Ryder Lyons locked in his first trip to Michigan! They will be in Ann Arbor in April for a multi-day spring trip, his mother Kamee told @TheWolverineOn3,” Ethan McDowell said in a post. “Lyons is the No. 11 recruit in the nation.”

Ryder Lyons is a five-star recruit according to 247Sports. He is the #14 player in the nation, the #4 QB and the #3 player in the state of California. Lyons currently attends Folsom High School in Folsom, California.

“Lyons is on the short list when talking about the top overall signal caller in the ’26 class,” Lyons' scouting report reads. “He's coming off a huge sophomore season where he showed off his rare ability as a thrower and runner and accounted for 61 all-purpose touchdowns. At the SoCal Elite 11 Camp (3/17/24), he showed off one of the quickest releases in the camp, the ability to make throws from in and out of the pocket and was accurate to all three levels of the field. His 36″ vertical jump was 2nd highest in the camp and he combines rare physical tools with an advanced feel for the position as well.”

Landing Bryce Underwood was a big reason why the Michigan football team finished with one of the best 2025 recruiting classes. The Wolverines are hoping to keep that momentum going into the 2026 class, and getting Ryder Lyons to commit would be huge. Lyons is one of the best recruits in the class, so Michigan will fact a lot of competition here.