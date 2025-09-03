While the Michigan football program was victorious in their season opener this past Saturday, Week 2's matchup looms large. A 34-17 win over the New Mexico Lobos was a solid tune up for the Wolverines. However, the Michigan football team will travel to SEC powerhouse Oklahoma to take on the Sooners this coming Saturday. After Wolverines linebacker Jaishawn Barham was ejected from the season opening win, he will be suspended for the first half of the Sooners matchup. FOX Sports analyst Joel Klatt called the decision “totally spineless” on his podcast Wednesday, as shared via the show's X (formerly Twitter) page.

"The rules committee is totally spineless when it comes to the targeting call."@joelklatt reacts to Michigan LB Jaishawn Barham's ejection due to targeting in Saturday's game. pic.twitter.com/O7emZ20NI9 — The Joel Klatt Show: A College Football on FOX Pod (@JoelKlattShow) September 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

“The rules committee is totally spineless when it comes to the targeting call,” reacted Klatt on his show Wednesday.

Based on the hit, it's clear that there are still gray areas when it comes to targeting calls. While Barham's teammates are hyping up his return in the second half against Oklahoma, it can be tough for a player to get into a groove after missing game time. Even if it's just a half, that means more eyes will be on Barham this season. Another targeting call will lead to more discipline. Can the Michigan football linebacker make an impact on Saturday once he returns to the field in Norman?

Michigan football faces pivotal Week 2 matchup versus Oklahoma

Saturday's matchup could be a statement win for either team. Both the Michigan football team and their counterpart are coming off disappointing 2024 seasons. Pressure is on both coaches, Michigan's Sherrone Moore and Oklahoma's Brent Venables to improve on their campaigns last year. Winning on Saturday would help boost one coach's odds at success in 2025, while a loss has the potential to seriously set the other back.

Can Barham come back and impact the game enough to help the Michigan football team lock in a victory? If so, then the first half suspension will quickly be forgotten. After all, the decision itself has been questioned by many. Even though the hit might not have warranted such a harsh reaction, the Michigan football program will need all the help it can get Saturday in Norman.