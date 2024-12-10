No surprises here for the Michigan football team as star defensive lineman Mason Graham has declared for the NFL Draft. Graham has hired Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha to represent him. Graham is not just one of the best defensive lineman in college football, but he is one of the best players in general. He is expected to be taken off the board very quickly when the 2025 NFL Draft rolls around.

“Michigan junior All-American defensive tackle Mason Graham has declared for the NFL draft and hired Drew Rosenhaus and Ryan Matha to represent him,” Adam Schefter said in a post.

Mason Graham is as good as it gets, and because of that, Drew Rosenhaus is expecting him to be a top-five pick in the draft.

“We expect Mason [Graham] to get drafted in the top five picks,” Rosenhaus said.

Michigan football fans knew that Graham was going to be special when he was a freshman as he immediately made a big impact in year one. A lot of freshman don't even touch the field, but Graham finished his first year with 27 total tackles, one pass defended and 2.5 sacks.

Graham's numbers improved during every season that he was at Michigan. As a sophomore in 2023 he finished the year with 35 total tackles, one pass defended, one forced fumble and three sacks.

This season, the Michigan football team as a whole took a step back after losing a lot of talent to the NFL, but Graham was still there on the d-line wreaking havoc. The d-line was the strength of this Wolverines team, and Graham finished the year with 46 total tackles, one pass defended and 3.5 sacks.

The Wolverines have one more game this season as they will be taking on Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl, but it's safe to assume that Graham will be sitting that one out. Adam Schefter's report didn't confirm that, but this is a completely meaningless bowl game and players that are heading to the NFL don't typically want to risk injury in a game like that.

Mason Graham has had a legendary career with the Michigan football program, and he ended things on a high note as he and the defensive line were dominant in the final regular season game of the year against Ohio State. This season didn't go the way the Wolverines had hoped, but they finished it out with a win on the road against their arch rival. That's always something to celebrate.

Graham finishes his career with two Big Ten titles, a 3-0 record against Michigan State, a 3-0 record against Ohio State, two trips to the College Football Playoff and he is a national champion. It was an outstanding college career, and it will be exciting to see what he goes on to do at the next level.