The Michigan football team is a squad that is expected to hit the transfer portal hard this offseason. The Wolverines had some elite NFL talent on their squad, but they also had a lot of inexperience players that struggled. Now that Michigan will lose those top guys to the NFL, they need to reload. One area that they will need to work on is the defensive line as they will lose a lot there, and they could end up landing Kentucky transfer Keeshawn Silver.

“NEWS: Kentucky transfer DL Keeshawn Silver is down to Florida, Miami, Michigan, and USC, @PeteNakos_reports,” On3 said in a post. “Where should he go?”

The Michigan football team had one of the best defensive lines in college football this season as Mason Graham, Kenneth Grant, Josiah Stewart and Derrick Moore all wreaked havoc. The Wolverines are expecting to lose at least three of those guys this offseason, so landing a commitment from Keeshawn Silver would be huge.

Silver has played three seasons so far in his career and this is his second time in the transfer portal. He started his career at North Carolina in 2022, but Silver transferred to Kentucky after a quiet freshman year.

Last season, Silver made an immediate impact with the Wildcats. He finished with 17 total tackles on the year, and he improved those numbers this year. He finished the 2024 season with 26 total tackles and one sack. Kentucky finished the year 4-8 so their season is finished.

Now, Silver is back in the transfer portal for the second time, and he is looking for his third home. He has four good options as he is down to Michigan, Florida, Miami and USC. All four programs are traditional college football power houses that should be able to deliver in the future in terms of NIL.

The Michigan football team could be getting a former five-star

Keeshawn Silver is beginning to live up to the hype that he had coming into college. According to 247 Sports, Silver was a five-star recruit coming out of high school. He was the #28 player in the 2021 class, the #6 DL and the #2 player in the state of North Carolina. The Michigan football team could be getting a good one.

“Big-framed defensive lineman with look of an edge player and frame potential/strength that could fit multiple roles in varying schemes,” 247 Sports' Gabe Brooks said of Silver when he was a recruit. “At least 6-foot-5 with a wingspan verified at 7-foot-1 earlier in high school career. Very encouraging testing as early as sophomore year with a sub-5.0 40 and 4.6 short shuttle. Verified athleticism shows in get-off quickness and consistency. Good athletic background that includes basketball. Impressive build that will only get larger in a college weight-training program. Natural athleticism flashes in playmaking ability at the point of attack.”

As you can see, Keeshawn Silver is delivering in college in terms of what people expected from his as a recruit.

“Bends well for a player of his size and displays eyebrow-raising pursuit ability,” His scouting report continued. “Heavy-handed and punchy both ways as a playmaking D-lineman and block-first in-line tight end. Overwhelms high school competition with size-strength-athleticism combination. Plays with a general violence fueled by surprising suddenness. Fall senior season wiped out by coronavirus pandemic. Good but not great production as a junior. Can continue to expand move set and pass-rushing nuance but owns elite physical tools and the motor to accentuate them. Projects as a multi-year high-major starter with long-term early-round NFL Draft ceiling.”

Silver has been an impressive player in college, and he is exactly what this Michigan team needs as they prepare to lose a lot of talent along the d-line.