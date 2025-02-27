The 2025 NFL Combine is taking place this weekend as the 2025 NFL Draft is now less than two months away. Two players to watch at the combine are Mason Graham and Jack Sawyer. These two defensive stars should come off the board quickly when the draft rolls around, and they are very familiar with each other as Graham played for the Michigan football team while Sawyer was with rival Ohio State. The two of them met up during the combine, and it sounds like it was pretty tense.

“NFL Network's Charles Davis says he talked to Mason Graham earlier this week, and Graham said he and Jack Sawyer saw each other at the combine,” Clayton Sayfie said in a post. “They ‘circled' for a while and didn't talk but eventually dapped each other up.”

Mason Graham is the one with the edge in the rivalry between the two as he is expected to be taken first in the draft, and he also went 3-0 against Ohio State in his Michigan career. Jack Sawyer went 0-4 against the Wolverines while he was at Ohio State.

“Never lost to those guys,” Graham told Davis.

Ohio State won the national title this past season, but Graham and the Wolverines still found a way to beat Sawyer and the Buckeyes. There was a big scuffle on the field after the game as Ohio State players didn't like that Michigan planted their flag on the Buckeyes' field, and Sawyer was especially upset.

Videos surfaced after the game, and Sawyer was clearly very upset about the flag. There was one exchange that Sawyer and Graham had during the incident:

Jack Sawyer: “You guys are done after this game. Your seasons over!”

Mason Graham: “Ohio State pu**y.”

It looks like the meetup at the NFL Draft Combine went a bit smoother than that.

Graham and Sawyer were rivals in college, but it looks like they were able to put that behind them. They are both among the best players in the 2025 NFL Draft, and they both seem poised for successful NFL careers.