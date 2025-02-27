The 2025 NFL Combine will be an important pre-draft event for many prospects, but not Mason Graham. The Michigan football star and consensus top defensive tackle will not participate in most of the Combine events, instead choosing to showcase his physical skills at the Wolverines' Pro Day.

Graham's agent, Ryan Matha, revealed his client would only bench press at the NFL Combine and perform the rest of his drills at Michigan Pro Day, per Ian Rapoport. Graham is expected to be a top-five pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, with some seeing him on par with Penn State's Abdul Carter as the top pure defensive prospect.

With strength being one of Graham's top attributes, it is unsurprising he will bench press in front of scouts at the combine. However, he is also known for his quick feet and athleticism for a 6-foot-3, 320-pound interior lineman.

Graham's announcement shortly followed that of Michigan teammate Will Johnson, who also will not participate in most NFL Combine drills. However, unlike Graham, Johnson will skip the Combine workouts altogether and solely perform in front of scouts at Pro Day.

Coltson Loveland, Kenneth Grant, Josiah Stewart, Donovan Edwards, Myles Hinton and Kalel Mullings are the remaining former Wolverines present at the 2025 pre-draft NFL Combine. Aside from Graham and Johnson, none of the other prospects have announced their participation levels.

Mason Graham's decorated Michigan football career

In his three years at Michigan, Graham has consistently wrecked opposing offensive lines. He improved on his overall tackling, run-stuffing and sack numbers each year. As a junior, Graham recorded 24 tackles, 3.5 sacks and one pass breakup in 2024 as the anchor of Wink Martindale's defense.

Graham was one of the few key members of Michigan's 2023 National Championship team who returned in 2024. He was arguably the best defensive player of the title-winning team as just a sophomore, making him ineligible for the 2024 NFL Draft. Graham received the Defensive Player of the Game award for the Wolverines' first-round College Football Playoff victory in the 2024 Rose Bowl.