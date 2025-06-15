The Michigan football team has hosted some important targets so far this month, but none have been bigger than five-star offensive tackle Felix Ojo. Ojo is one of the best players in the 2026 recruiting class, and Texas and Ohio State are both high on his list. However, the Wolverines are right there with them after impressing Ojo on his recent official visit.

Earning a commitment from Felix Ojo is not going to be easy, but it sounds like he is high on the Michigan football team after his trip to Ann Arbor.

“Michigan stands very high with me and my family,” Ojo said after his visit, according to a post from TheWolverine.com.

That is great news for Michigan fans as Ojo is one of those players that can take a recruiting class to a different level. He is one of the Wolverines’ top priorities in the 2026 cycle.

Ojo is a five-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #5 overall player in the 2026 class, the #1 OT and the #2 player in the state of Texas. Ojo currently attends Lake Ridge High School in Mansfield, TX. He is right in Texas’ backyard, so that could give the Longhorns an edge over Michigan and Ohio State.

“Tall offensive tackle prospect who's very young for his recruiting class with a July DOB,” Ojo’s scouting report reads. “Verified at 6-foot-6, 272 pounds post-junior season with adequate length numbers in arm (33 5/8) and wingspan (81 1/2). Owns a lean, athletic look and plays with impressive functional athleticism and movement ability. Live evaluation during 2025 Navy Army All-American Bowl revealed a consistent mean streak in pads. Stood out physically, athletically, and in field demeanor despite being among the youngest competitors in the event.”

Ojo is one of the top recruits in this entire class for a reason. His game is already incredibly polished, and he is good enough to play right away in college.

“Hand placement/technique have improved from sophomore to junior year, along with ability to stand up to POA strength,” the scouting report continues. “Gets good extension and uses length to his advantage. Still developing consistent pop; can be grabby, but looks to finish with authority. Plays upright at times and can show more frequent bend ability. Will continue to bulk given immense frame potential. Bolsters athletic profile with discus reps. Capacities for strength and power are high given excellent physical tools and relative youth. Looks like one of the top OT prospects in the 2026 class with potential to become a multi-year high-major tackle with ample pro potential.”

Landing a commitment here won’t be easy with the Michigan football team, but the Wolverines are in a good spot right now. It shouldn’t be long before we hear an official decision from Felix Ojo.