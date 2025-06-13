The Michigan football team has hosted some important visitors in recent weeks, and a lot more visits are on the horizon as well. The Wolverines are in a busy stretch, and one target that they recently impressed was three-star 2026 offensive lineman Jax Tanner. Tanner took a visit a couple of weekends ago, and he enjoyed his time in Ann Arbor.

On this visit, Jax Tanner got an in-depth look at what it’s like to be a member of the Michigan football team. It was a cool experience for him, and he liked what he saw.

“It was unbelievable to say the least,” Tanner said, according to an article from On3. “It was kind of cool to see a little bit more of the ins and the outs of not only a player on the field but being a student athlete and being a player off the field. It was pretty cool to just be able to have those experiences and have those awesome interactions with different people in the city of Ann Arbor.”

The Wolverines have some tough competition as other top programs are recruiting Tanner hard, but Michigan is in a good spot right now.

“Michigan’s high on my list because we got to learn a little bit more of the academic side of things, see a little bit more of the lifestyle of a player and it was fun for sure,” he said.

There are five schools including Michigan that are still alive in the hunt for a commitment. The other four are Oregon, BYU, Tennessee and Boise State.

Tanner is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #516 player in the 2026 class, the #45 IOL and the #2 player in the state of Idaho. Tanner currently attends Rocky Mountain High School in Meridian, ID. Home-state Boise State will be a tough team for Michigan to beat out.

Jax Tanner isn’t the highest-rated recruit in the world, but the Michigan football coaching staff sees a lot of potential in him. He is a priority for the Wolverines, and they are in a good spot following his visit.