The Michigan football team is getting closer and closer to getting a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Titan Davis. Davis has narrowed his list of college options down to two, and the Wolverines are still standing. Alabama is the other team fighting for a commitment from the Missouri native.

“St. Louis (Mo.) DeSmet Jesuit four-star DL Titan Davis says he's down to two: Alabama and Michigan,” Allen Trieu said in a post. “His other planned officials are off.”

Titan Davis had visits with USC and Penn State scheduled, but those are now off. He already took his visit to Alabama, and Michigan’s is coming up later in June.

Davis is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #98 player in the 2026 class, the #13 DL and the #2 player in the state of Missouri. Davis currently attends DeSmet High School in St. Louis, MO. Michigan and Alabama are both from home.

“Ascending defensive end with a prototypical frame that could fit into an odd or even front at the next level,” Davis’ scouting report reads. “Began his prep career playing quarterback before flipping to the other side of the ball and finding instant success in the trenches. Flashes the ability to separate and bypass base blocks with his lateral agility. Not the most destructive defender at this stage, but can find a flat back and shoot his hands to gain extension. Solid get-off frequently gives him an advantage in passing situations.”

There are things that Davis needs to polish in his game, but he seems poised for a strong career at Michigan or Alabama.

“Quick to unleash a bull-rush, but can also rip his way around the corner and has the stride length to finish,” the scouting report continues. “Enters senior year believed to be north of 6-foot-4, 265 pounds with adequate length in the arms. Must improve pad level and learn how to bring it every single snap, but appears to be rounding into form as he nearly doubled his production as a junior for Missouri’s 6A champs. Projects as a potential multi-year contributor and possible impact player for a College Football Playoff contender. Should offer plenty of alignment flex and could very well end up finding a home on the inside depending on how the body matures.”

The Michigan football team is hosting Titan Davis on June 20th. The coaching staff needs to have a strong final pitch ready to make sure that they wow him. This would be a big get for the Wolverines.