The Michigan football team picked up a big win against Nebraska last weekend, and running the football is a big reason why. The Wolverines picked up nearly 300 yards on the ground, and a nine minute drive in the fourth quarter sealed the victory. Michigan got the ball back up by seven points, and the team chewed up a ton of clock while going up by two scores in the process.

Head coach Sherrone Moore was suspended for this game, so he was watching at home. He loved watching every minute of his Michigan football team taking the life out of Memorial Stadium.

“Man, that drive was incredible,” Moore said, according to an article from 247Sports. “It was like waking up on Christmas morning, seeing all the presents opening up and then figuring out you got that last present at the end and you can open that present and be as happy as can be.”

Michigan went up 30-20, and by the time the Cornhuskers got the ball back, there wasn’t enough time to score twice. That drive sealed the victory for the Wolverines.

“You want to end it with a touchdown, but taking eight minutes — it was 8:56 seconds with 15 plays. That's drudgery for the other team,” Sherrone Moore continued. “They've got to watch you do it. So it proved to the fact, the connection of the team, because I watched the sidelines and watched the defense just rooting offense on and to watch them do that. And it's a great rest for them too.”

That was a huge win for the Michigan football team, and a great sign that the Wolverines were able to run the ball like that. They also dominated the line of scrimmage on defense, sacking Nebraska quarterback Dylan Raiola seven times.

Now, Michigan is on its first bye week of the season. Up next is Wisconsin at home on October 4th.