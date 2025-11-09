Arguably no player's name was dragged around ahead of the 2025 NFL trade deadline more than Jaylen Waddle. Miami Dolphins fans did not forget that in Week 10, when the star receiver hauled in an incredible 39-yard touchdown against the Buffalo Bills.

The Bills were one of the teams reportedly interested in Waddle, adding insult to injury as the Dolphins took a surprising 14-7 lead. The touchdown dug up all the old trade drama over the last week.

“One reason to not trade Jaylen Waddle to the Bills: Jaylen Waddle scoring a touchdown against the Bills,” NFL insider Tom Pelissero tweeted.

One reason to not trade Jaylen Waddle to the Bills: Jaylen Waddle scoring a touchdown against the Bills. pic.twitter.com/qvbYi0cL0z — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Exhibit A why Miami had reservations about trading an elite 26-year-old receiver on a reasonable contract,” ESPN reporter Jeremy Fowler tweeted.

“But the Dolphins were supposed to trade Waddle to the Bills?” ESPN's Marcel Louis-Jacques reacted. “Miami leads 13-0 now in what's probably been their best start vs Buffalo in the 5 years that I've been here.”

The Dolphins reportedly listened to offers for Waddle, but their asking price was too high for teams to oblige. Teams were interested in adding Waddle at a discount, but Miami was only willing to give him up for value equal to what the former first-round pick has produced on the field.

Article Continues Below

Dolphins tearing up Bills in Week 10

Nobody was happier to see Waddle remain with the Dolphins than Tua Tagovailoa, who would have been left alone on an island without him. In their first game following the trade deadline, Tagovailoa and Waddle showed fans why they should not be counted out just yet.

After a disastrous Week 9 loss to the Baltimore Ravens, few believed Miami could be competitive against the streaking Bills. The Dolphins responded by pitching a shocking first-half shutout, taking a 16-0 lead into the break.

Tagovailoa threw an interception on the team's opening drive, but tossed two touchdowns in the first half. He hit Malik Washington for a six-yard score in the first quarter before finding Waddle down the sideline for his second.