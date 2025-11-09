On the back of quarterback Jaxson Dart, the New York Giants have taken a 17-7 lead over the Chicago Bears. When Dart drops back to pass, Darius Slayton has been his favorite receiver.

As it stands, Slayton leads the team with three receptions for 85 yards. However, a hamstring injury threatened his status the rest of his game. But after originally being ruled questionable, Slayton has made his return to the game, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News.

Before making his exit, Slayton made one of the best catches of the 2025 NFL season. On second-and-10, deep in their own territory, Slayton managed to make a one-handed grab as snowflakes continued to fall.

Darius Slayton with the CRAZY one handed catch pic.twitter.com/BmmXATVaXZ — Talkin’ Giants (@TalkinGiants) November 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

With Malik Nabers suffering a season-ending injury, Slayton has had to step up for the Giants. However, his performance against the Bears has been his strongest performance thus far. While his season-high in receptions is five, Week 10 marked the first time Slayton has broken 70 yards passing with Dart under center.

Even with a win against the Bears, the Giants would be just 3-7 on the season. But New York cares just as much about development as they do present results. Alongside Nabers, running back Cam Skattebo has suffered a season-ending injury. Dart has fewer weapons to work with, but he has now been thrown into the fire.

If Slayton is on the field, he will be one of Dart's top receiving threats alongside Wan'Dale Robinson. The Giants will hope his hamstring injury doesn't linger and that they can close out a win against the Bears.