The Michigan football team is hoping for a very successful 2025 season. Michigan is on a bye this coming weekend, and head coach Sherrone Moore is explaining what the team needs to work on.

“Michigan (head coach) Sherrone Moore says an emphasis this bye week will be working on the drops,” CBS Sports football reporter Brice Marich posted to X, formerly Twitter.

Michigan is 3-1 on the season, and 1-0 in the Big Ten. The Wolverines opened their conference schedule recently with a close win over Nebraska. Michigan's only loss this season came against Oklahoma.

Moore is in his second season at the school, after replacing Jim Harbaugh. Harbaugh left after the 2023 season to coach in the NFL.

Michigan football hopes to reach the College Football Playoff this season

Moore is trying to get the squad back to the College Football Playoff. Michigan football won the national championship the last time they made the CFP, back in 2023.

The Wolverines are trying to find their way through the season, with a cloud hanging over them. Michigan was accused by the NCAA of carrying out a sign-stealing scheme in the football program, that came with penalties. Coach Moore received a show-cause order, that includes a suspension. Penalties were also slapped on Harbaugh and former team analyst Connor Stalions.

Moore was not at the team's game against Nebraska due to a self-imposed suspension. He spoke out about how difficult it was for him to be away from his program, and team.

“Oh, man, it was the longest eight days, I’d say, of my lifetime,” Moore said on the Inside Michigan Football radio show, and reported by Maize N Brew. “Just thinking about the players, thinking about the staff, thinking about what we can do better, really thought about a lot of things…

“That Sunday after the CMU game, that was probably the worst day knowing that the week was ahead.” The Wolverines are led this season by freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. Underwood has 733 passing yards on the season, with two touchdown passes.

Michigan next plays Wisconsin on October 4.