The Cincinnati Bengals lost to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, dropping them to 3-7 on the season. Late in the game, Steelers defensive back Jalen Ramsey was ejected from the game after a post-whistle skirmish. Video emerged later that Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase spat on Ramsey, starting the tussle. Chase denied spitting before the video came out, but did not answer any questions on Monday.

“Ja’Marr Chase walked through the open locker room and when asked to talk declined to comment. For reference, his regularly scheduled press conference is on Thursday afternoon,” Paul Dehner Jr of The Athletic reported.

Chase is facing discipline from the NFL, with an announcement expected Monday, per Adam Schefter. There is a precedent that could cost Chase the Bengals' Week 12 game against the New England Patriots. Earlier in the season, Jalen Carter was suspended one game for spitting on Dak Prescott. Carter spit before a play was run in Week 1, so he was eligible for Week 2. But he was suspended without pay.

The Bengals cannot afford a week without Chase, as every game is vital to their slim playoff hopes. After Joe Burrow was hurt, they struggled with Jake Browning at the helm. Then, they got Joe Flacco and beat the Steelers on Thursday Night Football and instilled hope in the Queen City. But the putrid defense has not given Flacco a chance to steal any wins since.

The blistering hot Patriots should have an easy time with the Bengals' defense. But the offense has been able to keep Cincinnati around when Flacco and Chase are connecting. If Chase is suspended, it could spell doom for Cincy. The Steelers were able to hold him to just three catches for 30 yards, which held the offense to just 12 points.

The Bengals and Patriots square off at 1 p.m. Eastern in Week 12.