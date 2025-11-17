The Cleveland Browns had to go through a quarterback reshuffling against the Baltimore Ravens, as Dillon Gabriel went down with an injury. Shedeur Sanders came in and had to find a way to get the Browns a win, but he was not able to settle in at all during the game, and the Ravens ultimately won.

After the game, head coach Kevin Stefanksi shared that Sanders hadn't gotten to play with the first team during practice, and he explained why, according to Mary Kay Cabot of cleveland.com.

“The starter gets the vast majority, obviously, if not the entire majority. We trust our players. Shedeur is putting in great work on the field, in the meeting room. He'll be better w/reps that he's getting,” Stefanski said.

Sanders finished the game, completing 4 of his 16 passes for 47 yards and one interception. He was also sacked twice. Myles Garrett noted that Sanders tried to take the blame for the loss, but he wouldn't let him.

“I know he wants to make the play. He wants to have that game-changing drive because he feels like he has that ability, and we've seen it,” Garrett said via Cleveland 19 News' Leah Doherty. “(I told him) don't be discouraged from one drive or two drives, it's a good football team over there. Just try to keep his confidence high and keep on chasing that standard he set for himself. We're going to continue to support him.”

There's a good chance that Sanders will start in the Browns' next game if Gabriel is hurt. If so, that gives Sanders enough time throughout the week to practice with the first team, and the chemistry should be better than what it was in their latest game.

Sanders has been ready for this moment, and he's going to make the most of it when he gets it.