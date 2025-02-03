The Michigan football team has made an important edition to the 2025 coaching staff as Biff Poggi is returning to the Wolverines. Poggi was on the staff under Jim Harbaugh as the associate head coach, and he was most recently the head coach for the Charlotte football team. Poggi was fired during the middle of last season, and he immediately took a trip to Ann Arbor to see Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore. Now, Poggi is joining Moore back on the Michigan staff.

“Biff Poggi, most recently the head coach at Charlotte and previously associate head coach under Jim Harbaugh at Michigan, is back with the Wolverines in an official capacity,” Alejandro Zúñiga said in a post.

This might not look like a huge hire to someone that isn't familiar with the Michigan football program, but Wolverines fans are thrilled to be welcoming Biff Poggi back on the staff. He was Harbaugh's go-to guy when he was at Michigan, and Poggi should be able to help Sherrone Moore in a big way. The 2025 season will be Moore's second season as a head coach, so having someone like Poggi around should be very beneficial for the program as Moore continues to grow in his new role.

Poggi started his coaching career in 1987 as he was an assistant at The Citadel. He then spent nearly 30 years coaching at Gilman School, a college prep school in Maryland. Poggi was an analyst at Michigan in 2016 before returning to the high school game from 2017-2020, and then he came back to the Wolverines as associate head coach in 2021 and 2022. After that, Poggi took the head coaching job at Charlotte.

Biff Poggi wasn't with Charlotte for very long as he went 3-9 in 2023 and then was fired after a 3-7 start to the 2024 season. He had a lot of success at Michigan, and he is now coming back to help Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines.