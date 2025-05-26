The Michigan football team is in prime position with four-star 2026 offensive tackle Malakai Lee. The Wolverines have been recruiting him hard for a while now, and the hard work is paying off. Lee just released his top-four schools, and Michigan made the cut. The Wolverines are joined by three SEC powerhouses: Alabama, Texas and Georgia.

“NEWS: Four-Star OT Malakai Lee is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’7 320 OT from Kaneohe, HI is ranked as a Top 10 OT in the ‘26 Class (per On3).”

Malakai Lee is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #139 player in the 2026 class, the #10 OT and the #2 player in the state of Hawaii. Lee currently attends Kamehameha High School in Honolulu, HI. Going from The Aloha State to Michigan would be a big change, but that would be the case for these other three schools as well.

“From a traits standpoint, offensive linemen don’t come much better looking than Lee,” his scouting report reads. “He’s all of 6-6, 325 pounds with verified 36” arms and an 85”+ wingspan. He’s a fluid mover as well and has the feet, balance and frame to project as a tackle and could line up on either side, right or left in college. He plays a little hoops as well and checks off the multi-sport box for us. He uses his length well and has the ability to slide and mirror opposing edge rushers.”

The Michigan football team has done a great job producing elite offensive lineman in recent years, and Lee could be one of the next.

“He has added some physicality in the run game over the last year,” the scouting report continues. “He’s putting guys on their backs more but playing with a more aggressive edge to him is an area we think Lee can still improve on. Saying that, he’s an easy high Power 4 prospect and if he hits his ceiling, he will be playing football for a very long time.”

Michigan wants to continue to have one of the best offensive lines in college football, and landing players like Malakai Lee is how that will happen.