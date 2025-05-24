The Michigan football team has a shot to land another big commitment in the future as four-star EDGE Zavion Griffin-Haynes included the Wolverines in his top-four. What’s interesting about Michigan’s inclusion is that is when Griffin-Haynes released his top-11, the Wolverines didn’t make the cut.

It took a minute for the Michigan football team to get into a good position with Zavion Griffin-Haynes. A big reason why the Wolverines are a top school is because of their track record with defensive linemen.

“Michigan can get you where you need to be,” Griffin-Haynes said, according to an article from On3. “If you’re a d-lineman, you want to go to Michigan.”

Griffin-Haynes is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #256 player in the 2026 class, the #24 EDGE and the #13 player in the state of North Carolina. Griffin-Haynes currently attends Rolesville High School in Rolesville, NC. Clemson will be a tough school for Michigan to beat as the Tigers are very close to home.

Griffin-Haynes will end up choosing between Michigan, Clemson, Nebraska and Florida State. He has official visits lined up with all four schools. He will in be in Ann Arbor on June 6th, Clemson on May 30th, Lincoln on June 13th and Tallahassee on June 20th.

“On my OVs, I’ll just get the feeling if it’s home or not, and we’ll go from there,” Griffin-Haynes said.

This would be a nice pickup for the Michigan football team, and it would go a long way for the Wolverines as they hope to secure a top-10 recruiting class for the second year in a row. Once those official visits are wrapped up, we should hear a decision from Zavion Griffin-Haynes. Right now, the Wolverines are trending in the right direction on the recruiting trail, and with a lot of top targets high on the program, it should be another successful summer.