The Michigan football team has a chance to land one of the best players in the 2026 recruiting class as five-star EDGE Trenton Henderson is seriously considering the Wolverines. He has an official visit lined up with Michigan on June 6th, and he will also visit LSU, Florida and USC. Henderson visited Auburn recently as well.

An important factor in Trenton Henderson’s recruitment doesn’t involve football, and it’s a big reason why the Michigan football team is in such a good spot with him. Then again, the Wolverines are obviously an attractive destination football-wise as well.

“I like the life after football part and how many defensive linemen they produce,” Henderson said. “I could see myself being one of those next top defensive linemen at Michigan. I see myself as a rush end. That’s one of the top programs to go to if you’re a defensive lineman. You can’t beat it.”

Michigan defensive line coach Lou Esposito has been a huge factor in this recruitment, and his work is paying off.

“My relationship with Coach Espo is strong,” Henderson said. “When they weren’t on the contact ban, we were talking once or twice a week — sometimes three. He approaches recruiting me more like a players’ coach. It seems like he would be there if I needed anything.”

Henderson has already been on one visit to Michigan, and it was very productive. Now, he knows exactly what he wants to accomplish during this next trip to Ann Arbor.

“I just want to learn a little bit more about how I would be used in the system,” Henderson added. “Just little stuff like that. On the first visit, they showed me everything, so just get to know the coaches more, vibe around and see how I fit in.”

It’s going to be a little while before we hear an official decision from Trenton Henderson as he is planning to commit in November. He would he a great addition to the 2026 Michigan football recruiting class.