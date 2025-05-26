The Michigan football team has a chance to land one of the top linebackers in the nation as 2026 four-star Kenneth Goodwin included the Wolverines in his top-five. Goodwin is down to Michigan, Oregon, Georgia, SMU and Texas A&M. It won't be much longer before we hear a decision as he will announce on July 1st.

“NEWS 4-star LB Kenneth Goodwin III is down to Georgia, Michigan, Oregon, SMU and Texas A&M, @Hayesfawcett3 reports,” On3 recruits said in a post. “He will announce his commitment on July 1.”

Kenneth Goodwin is four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #248 player in the 2026 class, the #16 LB and the #26 player in the state of California. Goodwin currently attends Bishop Montgomery High School in Torrance, CA. Michigan and the rest of the schools that he is considering are far away from home.

“First saw at the National Preps Camp last year (2/4/23) where he earned LB MVP honors,” Goodwin's scouting report states. “Measured in at 6-1, 205 pounds with a 75” wing span and his, 4.68-40 was among the best of all the linebackers. Size wise, he’s sort of a hybrid safety/linebacker but has a ton of positional versatility and makes plays all over the field. He’s an inside/outside guy, physical in run support, can deliver a blow and is quick around the edge as a pass rusher.”

If Goodwin does choose to play for the Michigan football team, he is good enough to develop into a key contributor on defense.

“He’s comfortable in space, natural cover guy and can run down plays from behind,” the scouting report continues. “Smart player as well, understands the game, reads and reacts quickly and is always around the football. Easy national recruit with the talent to play at the high Power 4 level.”

Kenneth Goodwin's commitment date is a little over a month away, so the Michigan football team needs to take advantage of this time to make a good final impression.