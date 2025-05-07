The Michigan football team has seen some success on the recruiting trail recently as it has picked up a couple of good commitments in the past couple of weeks. The Wolverines are hoping to keep the momentum going, and one player that could also end up in Ann Arbor is four-star linebacker Nick Abrams. Abrams recently revealed his final four schools, and Michigan made the cut.

“NEWS: Four-Star LB Nick Abrams is down to 4 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’2 220 LB from Owings Mills, MD will announce his college decision on July 16th He’s locked in OVs to each of his finalists as well.”

It won't be long before Nick Abrams announces his final decision, and he will choose between Michigan, Oregon, Alabama and Georgia.

Abrams is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #227 player in the 2026 class, the #14 LB and the #6 player in the state of Maryland. Abrams currently attends McDonogh School in Owings Mills, Maryland.

This coveted prospect lives in the heart of Big Ten country, and the Michigan football team is the closest conference squad that he is considering. Oregon is in the Big Ten as well, but it is located all the way across the country. Geographic location and proximity to home is often a big factor for recruits, and the Wolverines hold the edge there.

After a couple of big recent commitments, the 2026 Michigan football recruiting class is in solid shape. There is still a lot of time before we can get a good idea of how the class will end up as most commitments roll in during the summer and fall, but the Wolverines already have one of the top quarterbacks in the class, so that’s a good start.

There isn't too much time before we hear an official decision from Nick Abrams, but he does still have official visits scheduled to all four of his final schools. He will decide after those are wrapped up as he will announce on July 16th. This would be a big get for Michigan.