Four-star 2026 offensive tackle Malakai Lee narrowed his list of college options down to five back in February. The Michigan football team made the cut for the 6'6″ 318 pound prospect, and the Wolverines are competing with Georgia, Alabama, BYU and Texas to land a commitment. All five of those teams are still in the running, but Lee recently admitted that the Wolverines and Bulldogs are trending up right now.

“I would say there is no real order to my list, but Georgia and Michigan are two with stock up after these visits,” Malakai Lee said, according to an article from On3. “Coach Searels was by to see me this week and coach Newsome was out here the first day coaches could be on the road. That meant a lot. Coach Newsome and coach Moore and both super-good offensive line coaches. That, their offensive line production and how they develop players there are things I like about Michigan. They offer a great education too. They got Bryce Underwood, a great quarterback last year too, so there are some big things for me to look at, at Michigan.”

Malakai Lee is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #136 player in the 2026 class, #10 OT and the #2 player in the state of Hawaii. Lee currently attends Kamehameha High School in Honolulu, HI. Michigan is a long way from home, but the Wolverines knocked it out of the park on Lee's visit.

“From a traits standpoint, offensive linemen don’t come much better looking than Lee,” Lee's scouting report reads. “He’s all of 6-6, 325 pounds with verified 36” arms and an 85”+ wingspan. He’s a fluid mover as well and has the feet, balance and frame to project as a tackle and could line up on either side, right or left in college. He plays a little hoops as well and checks off the multi-sport box for us. He uses his length well and has the ability to slide and mirror opposing edge rushers.”

If Michigan does land a commitment from Lee, the Wolverines will be getting a player with professional potential.

“He has added some physicality in the run game over the last year,” the scouting report continues. “He’s putting guys on their backs more but playing with a more aggressive edge to him is an area we think Lee can still improve on. Saying that, he’s an easy high Power 4 prospect and if he hits his ceiling, he will be playing football for a very long time.”

It'll be a while before Malakai Lee makes his official decision as he currently plans on committing in July. This would be a big get for the Michigan football team.