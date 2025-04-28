After a successful weekend on the recruiting trail that saw the Michigan football team pick up two commitments, the Wolverines are hoping to keep that momentum rolling. Another target that they are hoping to eventually land is four-star EDGE Trenton Henderson. Michigan is battling LSU, USC, Florida and Auburn, and the Wolverines gained some traction after Henderson's recent visit.

“Michigan came from behind to get an official visit,” Henderson said, according to an article from On3. “The visit to Michigan played a big role in that decision. I really liked the culture there and how they produce defensive line talent year in and year out. coach Espo (Lou Esposito) is a great coach too.”

Henderson will be taking his official visit to Michigan on June 6th.

Trenton Henderson is a four-star recruit according to 247Sports. He is the #19 player in the 2026 class, the #3 EDGE and the #3 player in the state of Florida. Henderson currently attends Pensacola Catholic High School in Pensacola, FL.

“Sprouting linebacker that can get after the quarterback as he comes screaming around the corner,” Henderson's scouting report says. “Size has not been third-party verified, but is believed to be over 6-foot-4 and tipping the scales right around 225 pounds. Took a major step forward between sophomore and junior seasons – evoking much more confidence and physicality.”

If Henderson ends up playing for the Michigan football team, he has the potential to be a major impact player.

“Future could very well be in an on-ball role as a two-point edge rusher in an 3-4 look, but is rather comfortable dropping into space and has the chase speed to make stops outside the hashes, which suggests that he could also trigger from an off-ball perch,” the scouting report continues. “Ability to transition from speed to power is extremely encouraging at this stage. Same with the play recognition. Overall, should be viewed as a potential multi-year impact defender at the Power Four level given how he bends and moves at his size.”

Henderson will be taking official visits to all of his top-five schools, with the final one wrapping up a couple of weeks after he goes to Michigan. After that, we can start to wait for a decision.