The Michigan football team is losing junior defensive lineman Alessandro Lorenzetti as he reportedly intends to enter the transfer portal. The spring transfer portal opens up next week, and Lorenzetti is going to be in it to search for a new team. He did not see game action during his time with the Wolverines.

“BREAKING: Michigan football DT Alessandro Lorenetti plans to enter NCAA transfer portal, according to @On3sports,” TheWolverine.com said in a post.

Alessandro Lorenzetti started his Michigan football career back in 2022. He originally came to college as an offensive tackle, but he eventually converted over to defense. He was a three-star recruit out of Connecticut in high school.

Transfer portal overview

One of the biggest parts of the college football offseason is the transfer portal, and the festivities begin before the offseason actually starts. Teams that don't qualify for the postseason have entered their offseason, but there are a lot of teams that still have bowl games to play when the portal first opens. The transfer portal opens up for the first time in early December, so it creates some issues for players that want to transfer but still have a season going.

The transfer portal is a massive part of college football now, and there are definitely positives and negatives to it. One of the biggest issues that people have with it is the timing of the first window. It is open in early December so players can pick a new school and start the next semester there when January rolls around. However, it does create issues as we saw players this past year on College Football Playoff teams have to miss out on the opportunity to participate in the CFP because of their transfer.

On the flip side, the transfer portal gives teams a chance to completely rebuild their squad in just one offseason. New head coaches can come in and bring in a lot of experienced players from the jump, and it can make for a quick turnaround. Any team has hope in the offseason because of the transfer portal.

The transfer portal opened up for the first time this season on December 9th and it stayed open until December 28th. This window is the main window where a lot of the action takes place, but the transfer portal will open again soon.

From April 16th until April 25th, the transfer portal will be back open. That way, players can go through spring ball and have a better idea of what their upcoming season will look like. If they aren’t satisfied, they can leave. We even sometimes see players that transferred in the first window transfer again in the second window, sometimes back to their original school. This is what happened with Alessandro Lorenzetti at Michigan.