The Michigan football team has been busy on the recruiting trail recently as they have been hosting a lot of important targets on visits recently. One prospect that was recently in Ann Arbor is four-star wide receiver Travis Johnson. Johnson is also getting a lot of attention from top programs like Penn State, Georgia and South Carolina, but it sounds like the Michigan visit went well.

“After this visit, I’m feeling great with Michigan,” Travis Johnson said, according to a post from On3 Recruits.

Michigan has gotten a lot of positive feedback from 2026 recruits that have been on visits. The next few months are filled with important visitors on campus, and the Wolverines need to go all out when they get these guys on campus if they want to have another top-10 recruiting class.

Johnson is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #137 player in the 2026 class, the #19 WR and the #3 player in the state of Virginia. Johnson currently attends Oscar Smith High School in Chesapeake, VA.

The Michigan football team had one of the best recruiting classes in the country last year, and they are hoping to do it again with the 2026 class. So far, things have been quiet for the Wolverines as they have just three commits, but it's too early to know how good a team's recruiting class is. The 2025 cycle just wrapped up a couple of months ago, and the Wolverines have a lot of big visits scheduled throughout the spring.

Michigan is in good standing with a lot of its top targets right now, and we will really start to see how this class is going to end up during the summer months. Once a lot of these visits go down, recruits will start to narrow down their options and eventually make a decision.