The Michigan football team is in good standing with a lot of top targets in the 2026 class, and more commitments are likely on the way. The Wolverines landed a couple of big ones recently, and they could be getting one from four-star defensive lineman Kendall Guervil. Guervil has narrowed list of college options down to 10, and Michigan is still in the running. The Wolverines are competing against Georgia, Texas, USC, Alabama, Florida, Miami, Louisville, North Carolina and Florida State.

“NEWS: Four-Star DL Kendall Guervil is down to 🔟 Schools, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’4 315 DL from Fort Myers, FL is ranked as the No. 12 DL in the ‘26 Class (per On3).”

As you can see, the Michigan football team has a lot of competition here, and it will probably be a while before we hear an official announcement from Guervil. Still, the Wolverines are exactly where they need to be right now.

Kendall Guervil is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #75 player in the 2026 recruiting class, the #8 DL and the #9 player in the state of Florida. Guervil currently attends Fort Myers High School in Fort Myers, FL. Michigan is a long way from home, and Guervil is still considering the three big programs in the Sunshine State.

Landing a commitment from Guervil will be tough for Michigan as there is a lot of stiff competition here, but the Wolverines have had a lot of recent success pumping out DL talent to the NFL. That is obviously one of the most attractive traits that recruits look for.

The 2026 Michigan football recruiting class is in decent shape so far, but we still have a ways to go before we really get a good idea of how good this class will be. The Wolverines finished with one of the best 2025 recruiting classes, so it's reasonable to expect the same this time around.