The Michigan football team has been gaining momentum on the recruiting trail recently as the Wolverines have landed a couple of commitments in the last week or so. There is a chance that they pick up another on Friday as three-star 2026 defensive lineman Alexander Haskell will announce his commitment. He is down to Michigan, Syracuse and Penn State.

“Syracuse, Penn State and Michigan are the finalists,” a report from 247Sports said.

There are a few things that Alexander Haskell is looking for in his future college. For example, A sense of comfortbility is important to him.

“First, wherever I go has to feel like home,” he said. “I have to feel comfortable. …Second, the coaches have to be genuine. When you're on visits, you can tell who's gassing you up and who's being real. I appreciate the real ones.

One advantage that the Michigan football team has over Syracuse and Penn State is academics.

“Third is academics. …I don't want to go to a school I could already get into without football,” Haskell said. “I want to use football to get into a place I couldn't without it.”

Lastly, Haskell wants to be used properly. If Michigan has shown that it can meet these four needs, then the Wolverines have a good chance.

“Fourth, how they plan to use me,” Haskell concluded. “Do they see me playing across the line or just one position? Both have pros and cons. Learning three positions is harder, but it helps with the draft. Playing one spot means you know it like the back of your hand — but limits versatility come draft time.”

Alexander Haskell is a three-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #755 player in the class, the #74 DL and the #26 player in the state of Pennsylvania. Haskell currently attends St. Joseph's Prep in Philadelphia, PA.

Michigan will find out if it lands Haskell on Friday, May 9th, as he will announce his decision then.