Michigan football will be facing off against Nebraska, who has been playing well since the start of the season. The Wolverines have also been playing well outside of their game against Oklahoma, and they know they have some things to work on if they want to be the team they envisioned coming into the season.

One of the areas they want to be better in is defense, and LaMar Morgan spoke about what needs to change, according to Brice Marich of 247sports.

“Michigan DB coach LaMar Morgan says they need to do a better job with defending double moves better and will work on that this week even more,” Marich wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Michigan may also be getting back one of its key cornerbacks in this game. Zeke Berry suffered a lower-body injury against Oklahoma and missed the game against Central Michigan, but Morgan noted that he may play.

“Zeke Berry is moving around, trying to get some stuff going. He did it last week as well,” Morgan said via Alejandro Zuniga of 247sports. “… Zeke has been working really hard. We have a great medical staff here. I'm excited, hoping we can get him back this week. He's practicing and stuff like that. We've just got to make sure he feels comfortable, and we don't want to re-injure anything.”

Having Berry back in the secondary will definitely boost the defense, and it may help them cover the double moves that Morgan spoke about.

Michigan is also hoping to get back safety Rod Moore, who hasn't played since 2023.

“I think he's trending in the right direction, being physical, running,” Morgan said. “His velocity is really good at practice, reps and stuff like that. I know our team and his teammates are excited to get him back really soon.”

It's not for certain if he'll return against Nebraska, but he does feel close to getting back on the field.