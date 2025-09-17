The Michigan football team finally unleashed quarterback Bryce Underwood against Central Michigan, and the offense played its best game since the Jim Harbaugh era. Underwood made big plays through the air, but he also led the team in rushing yards. He ended the day with three total touchdowns as the Wolverines cruised to a 63-3 win against Central Michigan.

CMU isn’t a very good team, but still, Michigan’s offense couldn’t do stuff like that last year against lesser opponents. Being able to use Bryce Underwood in the run game is huge, and he has the green light to do anything against Nebraska.

“He's got a green light to do whatever he wants because he's one of the great playmakers, I think, in the country,” Michigan acting head coach Poggi said, according to an article from 247Sports.

Surprisingly, Michigan didn’t use Underwood in the run game against Oklahoma, and that was one of the biggest games of the season. It seems like the Wolverines learned their lesson.

“I don't think anything changed,” Poggi said. “Look, you start learning about your team. It takes a while to learn about your team when you transition from spring ball to summer to camp. You really start learning the most when the game is played. And I think what we're learning is what I said over here: Coaches don't win games. Plays don't win games. Players win games. And you have to let your players play. So we're letting them play, all of them.”

This weekend will be a much bigger challenge as winning on the road against 3-0 Nebraska will not be easy. However, if Underwood continues to play like he did last weekend against CMU, this Michigan football team could make some noise in the Big Ten.

Michigan and Nebraska will get underway at 2:30 CT on Saturday from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE. The game will be airing on CBS, and the Wolverines are currently favored by 2.5 points.