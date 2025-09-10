Michigan football's offense struggled against Oklahoma, as they weren't able to get into a rhythm throughout the game. The main problem came from the offensive line, and they couldn't get much movement in the trenches for the run or pass game to develop.

Despite the shortcomings, offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey shared an encouraging outlook on the team and how they're looking forward to the next challenge, according to Brice Marich of the Michigan Insider.

“Michigan OC Chip Lindsey says it was a great test to go in that environment at Oklahoma, but didn’t execute and its an amazing learning experience. Loves the attitude of the team and they’re super motivated this week,” Marich wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Bryce Underwood was underwhelming in Week 2, completing only nine of his 24 passes for 142 yards. Outside of a 75-yard run from Justice Hayes, the run game was not good as well, and Oklahoma took advantage of them on both sides of the ball.

Lindsey believes it was more of Oklahoma just being really good than Michigan's offense falling short.

“I think more sometimes just getting beat. I don’t think there were a ton of missed assignments,” Lindsey said via Isaiah Hole of the Wolverines Wire. “But in every run scheme, there’s a way to block it. And then, okay, they’re giving this look, here’s our adjustment. Everybody’s got to be on the same page with that. So it might have been a couple of those. And losing a guy like Gio — a veteran guy who can help with some of that. Crip does a great job. But some of that’s growing pains you go through, I think, when you’ve got some young guys in young spots.

There seems to be a lot of optimism that Michigan will bounce back in Week 3, and they have a good chance of doing so against Central Michigan.