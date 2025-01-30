After a season filled with inconsistency at the quarterback position, Michigan football fans can't wait to see Bryce Underwood take the field in Ann Arbor next season. Underwood is the top player in the Wolverines' top-10 recruiting class, and he is also the #1 player in the entire country for the 2025 class. He is expected to be a star in college and beyond, and he is now the first recruit to ever earn a perfect 100 rating from On3.

“NEW: Michigan QB signee Bryce Underwood is the first recruit to ever receive a 100 rating from On3,” On3 said in a post.

Bryce Underwood is the #1 player in the country for a reason. He has elite arm talent, he is mobile, and he is also 6'4″ while weighing over 200 pounds. The big fella can do it all.

“The combination of size, arm talent, and athleticism is reminiscent of players like Josh Allen and Cam Newton,” On3‘s Charles Power said.

247 Sports also has Underwood as the #1 player in the country, and they gave him a perfect 100 for his rating as well.

“Potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism,” 247 Sports' Andrew Ivins said in Underwood's scouting report. “Exhibited no shortage of field command midway through senior season, which makes sense given resume: over 48 career starts and upwards of 165 touchdowns accounted for. Those numbers are amplified even more by the fact that he’s extremely young for the grade and won’t turn 20 years old until his third year of college. Has continued to improve as a passer and has gotten much more in tune with his mechanics. However, the biggest revelation in his final prep campaign has been his ability to move the chains with his legs as he builds speed and dodges defenders as an open-field runner with a frame that’s north of 6-foot-3 and pushing 215 pounds.”

Underwood is expected to make a big impact at Michigan. If his college career plays out like everyone expects, he should be off the board early when his time eventually comes to go pro.

“Displays excellent pocket awareness for his age and isn’t one that panics as pressure builds,” Ivins added. “Does best to stay on schedule and hit his marks with authority, showing the ability to not only challenge tight coverage windows with velocity over the middle, but also throw with both touch and anticipation to the second and third levels. Projects as a multi-year impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to eventually emerge as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft with his tools. Might need a semester or two to find his footing, but ability to hunt big plays and distribute on the move could be hard to keep off the field even if he’s still learning how to dissect complex defenses.”

Michigan football fans should be very excited for the next few years. Players like Bryce Underwood don't come around often, and the Wolverines got him.