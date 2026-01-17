Four-star athlete Salesi Moa, previously committed to Utah, has pledged to the Michigan Wolverines through the NCAA transfer portal, announcing his decision Friday night at the Polynesian Bowl in Honolulu. Moa entered the transfer portal on Jan. 12, just days after enrolling at Utah, and committed to Michigan less than a week later.

Moa is one of the top prospects in the 2026 class. He is ranked as the No. 45 overall player nationally, the No. 3 athlete in the country, and the No. 1 player in the state of Utah according to the 247Sports Composite. ESPN ranks him as the No. 6 wide receiver and the No. 38 overall prospect in the class, while the Rivals Industry Ranking places him No. 54 nationally. He is the third-highest-ranked recruit in the Wolverines 2026 class.

A 6-foot-1, 190-pound athlete from Ogden (Utah) Fremont High School, Moa signed with Utah on Dec. 3 after flipping his commitment from Tennessee. He entered the transfer portal after head coach Kyle Whittingham left Utah on Dec. 12 and was hired by Michigan on Dec. 26. Whittingham signed a five-year deal with the Wolverines after compiling 177 wins over 21 seasons as Utah's head coach from 2005 to 2025.

Moa reportedly limited his transfer contact to staffs that had previously recruited him. His commitment reunites him with Whittingham as well as former Utah offensive coordinator Jason Beck and wide receivers coach Micah Simon, both of whom are now on Michigan's staff. Simon was set to coach Moa at Utah, where Moa was projected primarily as a wide receiver.

In high school, Moa was a productive two-way standout at Weber and Fremont. He finished his prep career with 226 receptions for 3,757 yards and 44 touchdowns. During his 2025 senior season, he stacked 63 catches for 1,272 yards and 16 touchdowns, averaging 20.2 yards per reception. His senior-year defensive production included 57 tackles, three interceptions, and five pass deflections. He showcased his defensive skills at the Polynesian Bowl, where he played defensive back.

Moa has expressed that he plans to begin his Wolverines career at wide receiver and also play in some safety packages. Michigan's previous staff recruited him primarily as a defensive back, but under Whittingham and Beck, he is likely to have a clear opportunity to contribute offensively.

Moa is the fifth former Utah player or recruit to join the Wolverines since Whittingham's arrival. Other Utah-to-Michigan additions include edge rusher John Henry Daley, defensive tackle Jonah Lea'ea, cornerback Smith Snowden, wide receiver JJ Buchanan, and tight end JJ Buchanan. Moa's older brother, linebacker Aisea Moa, who previously played at BYU and Michigan State, has also been targeted by the Wolverines.