The Michigan football team picked up a massive commitment a few weeks ago as four-star wide receiver Travis Johnson announced that he will play for the Wolverines. WR coach Ron Bellamy has struggled to land elite talent in the past, so this was a crucial pickup. Johnson officially announced his commitment on the Fourth of July, but he told the coaching staff about his decision during his official visit.

Travis Johnson took an official visit to Michigan back in June, and he knew then that he going to play for the Wolverines.

“I committed on my official visit,” Johnson said, according to an article from On3. “I loved my official visit. I enjoyed getting to spend time with Coach (Ron) Bellamy and Coach (Sherrone) Moore as well as my Virginia guys — I can’t wait to be with all of them. I can’t wait to get down to Ann Arbor. Michigan is a winning program. They have a great academic program. They have great people.”

Ron Bellamy deserves a lot of credit for securing this commitment, and so does head coach Sherrone Moore. Both are doing a great job with this 2026 Michigan football recruiting class.

“It’s different getting to play for an African American coach,” Johnson added. “(Moore) is 1-of-1. He’s one of us. He’s a good guy to hang out with. I can’t wait to spend three or four years with him. Coach Bellamy is one of us, too. He’s a great guy to be around and talk to. Most of the time, when we talk, it’s not just about football. It’s about life.”

With new offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey and freshman QB Bryce Underwood, the future of this Michigan offense looks bright. Johnson is excited to be part of it.

“I’m very excited about the offense,” Johnson said. “I love what Coach Lindsey did at North Carolina with Drake Maye, Omarion Hampton and all of those guys. I think I can go in there and play early. Bryce Underwood is a great guy to get the ball from. … Bryce is very genuine He’s a leader on the field and off the field. He’s just a great person. I can’t wait to spend a lot of time around him. I’m definitely excited to catch passes from him. He can spin it.”

The 2026 Michigan football recruiting class is shaping up to be another special one, and Travis Johnson is a big reason why. He is an exceptional talent who should go on to have a successful career with the Maize and Blue.