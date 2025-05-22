The Michigan football team made a lot of coaching decisions this week as numerous assistant coaches were extended, and head coach Sherrone Moore even gave tight ends coach Steve Casula the co-offensive coordinator label. The Wolverines had one of the worst offenses in college football last season, so when the year came to a close, offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell was fired. Michigan hired Chip Lindsey to be his replacement, and now it looks like Steve Casula will be helping out as well.

“Head coach Sherrone Moore offered contract extensions to six of his assistants ahead of the upcoming season, The Ann Arbor News/ MLive has learned, including a promotion for tight-ends coach Steve Casula,” a report from MLive states.

Steve Casula wasn't the only Michigan football coach that received good news. Running backs coach Tony Alford and defensive line coach Lou Esposito have both received extenstions and pay raises as well.

“Meanwhile, two other Michigan assistants saw pay increases with their new deals: running backs coach and run-game coordinator Tony Alford went from $850,000 to $900,000 in 2025 as part of a new three-year contract, while defensive line coach Lou Esposito will make $600,000 (instead of $500,000) in the first year of a new two-year agreement,” the report adds.

Michigan also extended three other assistants without pay raises.

“Three other assistants — wide receivers coach and passing-game coordinator Ron Bellamy, defensive backs coach and passing-game coordinator LaMar Morgan, and offensive line coach Grant Newsome — were extended through the 2026 season with no pay raise this year,” the report says.

It's going to be interesting to see how the Michigan football offense operates during the 2025 season. The Wolverines had one of the best defenses in college football last year, and that alone was enough to get the team eight wins. If the offense was even okay for Michigan standards, the Wolverines likely would've been a College Football Playoff team.

Not only will Michigan have a new offensive coordinator (and co-OC) next season, but it will have a new quarterback. QB play was one of the biggest issues for the Wolverines last season, but the team landed Fresno State transfer Mikey Keene during the offseason. Michigan also brought in the top QB and player in the 2025 recruiting class as Bryce Underwood is now a member of the team. It is unclear who will end up winning the starting job, but regardless, the Michigan offense should be in better hands next year.

Year two is going to be a big one for Sherrone Moore and the Michigan football team. The Wolverines had a lot to replace from their 2023 team, so it wasn't a big surprise to see them take a step back last season. This year, they expect to be a CFP team.