The Michigan football team could be landing another big commitment soon. The Wolverines recently picked up a couple of good 2026 prospets, and four-star cornerback Jordan Thomas could be the next. Thomas is down to Michigan, Auburn, Ohio State, Notre Dame and Texas A&M. He will announce his commitment on May 12th.

“Very excited,” Thomas said, according to an article from On3. “It’s been a long journey. It’s really exciting. I’ve been dreaming of this day for a long time.”

Jordan Thomas is a four-star recruit, according to 247Sports. He is the #125 player in the 2026 class, the 16 CB and the #2 player in the state of New Jersey. Thomas currently attends Bergen Catholic High School in Oradell, NJ. The Michigan football team has always done well recruiting the Garden State.

In terms of what Thomas is looking for in his college, he wants to go to a place where the coaching staff has a good idea of what they want to do with him, and he wants to grow.

“Just somewhere I can go where they know me, they value me, where they have a plan for me,” Thomas said. “Somewhere I have a great relationship with them with like-minded individuals where I can be challenged to be good in all aspects of life.”

From what Thomas said, it sounds like Michigan checks a lot of boxes.

“They have a history of developing elite defensive backs over the years,” he added. “The have a great coaching staff that has a plan for me.”

One thing is for sure, Thomas is choosing between some outstanding schools. They are all terrific football programs with good academic options as well.

“They’re all great programs,” Thomas admitted. “They all did a great job recruiting me.”

This would be a big get for the Michigan football team, and it won't be long before we hear Jordan Thomas' official decision.