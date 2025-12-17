It will take a long time for Michigan football to recover from the Sherrone Moore scandal. The now former head coach was fired for having an inappropriate relationship with a female staffer. Then, he was charged with stalking, assault, and breaking and entering after allegedly trying to break into the home of a woman with whom he had a relationship.

All of this has drastically hurt the image of one of the most storied programs in college football. On Tuesday, former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh shared openly that he still keeps in contact with Moore, per The Dan Patrick Show.

In the process, Harbough said he is not involved in helping Michigan find a new head coach.

The conversation went as follows:

Dan Patrick: Nothing since he was arrested?

Jim Harbaugh: Just texts

Dan Patrick: Oh you have. How were his spirits?

Jim Harbaugh: It’s a tragedy, the worst days of his life. You know keep it together and take care of your family. That’s the message. And getting spiritual guidance.

Dan Patrick: Are you helping Michigan at all find their head coach.

Jim Harbaugh: No I’m not. All focus is on the Dallas Cowboys

Currently, the interim head coach for Michigan is Biffi Poggi.

Jim Harbaugh's time at Michigan wasn't without controversy.

During his tenure, Harbough oversaw his own share of scandals. Most notably, Michigan was caught up in the sign-stealing scandal. The scandal involved staffer Connor Stalions, who would record opponents' signs, thus giving Michigan a boos.

Afterward, Harbough's job was terminated for his failure to keep track of what was happening. Ultimately, Michigan was handed a 10-year show-cause order. Plus, Harbough was suspended for the final regular-season games of 2023.

Then, Harbough was there when Michigan engaged in recruiting violations during COVID. The program involved impermissible contact during dead periods. Then, a four-year cause and show order was rendered.

Also, a cybersecurity/hacking lawsuit was filed against former assistant Matt Weiss in 2024 for accessing information about female athletes. It also said that Harbough and company ignored the warnings and failed to provide basic security measures.