Michigan Wolverines’ leadership continues to navigate a turbulent period following the firing of former football coach Sherrone Moore, with interim university president Domenico Grasso offering a detailed update on the scope and direction of the ongoing investigation.

Grasso, who was appointed interim president on May 9, released a video statement, addressing the fallout from Moore’s dismissal and later arrest, while outlining the university’s next steps.

In his message, Grasso acknowledged the emotional toll the situation has taken on the university community, while stressing that Michigan’s response must prioritize transparency and accountability. Grasso emphasized that the university’s work is far from complete and will not be limited to Moore alone.

“We are continuing the investigation of Coach Moore’s actions to uncover any additional germane and material information and to assess whether there may be related misconduct by others,” Grasso said in the video statement. “And we will not stop there. We have expanded the Jenner & Block assignment to include an independent evaluation of culture, conduct and procedures throughout our athletics department. In parallel, we are committed to strengthening the functional capacity of our university-wide Ethics, Integrity, and Compliance Office within the Department of Intercollegiate Athletics.”

Moore was fired on Dec. 10 after an internal investigation uncovered an inappropriate relationship with a female staff member. Hours after his termination, Moore was arrested on account of multiple charges. Grasso also urged anyone with relevant information to come forward.

“Our focus is strictly on uncovering the facts,” Grasso said. “It is my job, my duty, to ensure the integrity of this investigation. We will take whatever steps are necessary to help ensure conduct like this does not happen again…If the University learns of information through this investigation or otherwise that warrants the termination of any employee, we will act swiftly, just as we did in the case of Coach Moore.”

Beyond the investigation, Grasso also addressed that Michigan is actively searching for its next football head coach. While athletic director Warde Manuel has yet to publicly comment on the process, Grasso made clear the university’s priorities moving forward.

“As we conduct our search for the next head football coach…we intend to hire an individual who is of the highest moral character, and who will serve as a role model and respected leader for the entire football program — and who will, with dignity and integrity, be a fierce competitor,” Grasso added in the video.

In the meantime, Biff Poggi is going to serve as Michigan’s interim head coach for the Cheez-It Citrus Bowl against Texas on Dec. 31 in Orlando, as the university balances postseason preparation with a broader effort to restore trust and stability across its athletic department.