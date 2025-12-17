Details leading up to the controversial and abrupt end of Sherrone Moore's tenure as head coach of Michigan football continue to emerge.

The fired Wolverines head coach reportedly had a “long history of domestic violence” against the staffer with whom he allegedly had a relationship, according to The Athletic.

From The Athletic:

“Former Michigan football coach Sherrone Moore had a “long history of domestic violence” against a female football staffer during their relationship, the woman’s lawyer told police.

Detective Jessica Welker of the Pittsfield Township Police Department provided that information in sworn testimony at a complaint authorization hearing Friday prior to Moore’s arraignment on charges of third-degree home invasion, stalking and breaking and entering.”

This story is being updated.