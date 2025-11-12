In sudden news involving the Michigan State Football team, the NCAA has officially vacated 14 wins from the 2022-24 seasons due to the participation of three ineligible players. It has already been a miserable season for the Spartans.

MSU Athletics released a statement after the decision was made.

“Michigan State, the NCAA, and the COl agreed that the former staff members arranged for and provided impermissible recruiting inducements and benefits and unofficial visit expenses, and engaged in impermissible contacts with prospective student-athletes.”

This took place when Mel Tucker was head coach; however, Jonathan Smith and the Spartans will now be on probation for three years in addition to the 14 vacated wins.

“A financial penalty of $30,000 plus 1.5% of the budget for the football program

Restrictions on official visits, unofficial visits, recruiting communication, recruiting-person days and off-campus recruiting contacts and evaluations over the three-year probationary period

Vacation of wins due to participation of three ineligible student-athletes

Show-cause orders for former staff members”

This is going to affect the program in the long run. MSU has already been on a big skid as the football program has not been competitive in years. This season, they would have to win three straight games to end the year to even be eligible for a bowl game. It likely won't happen, taking on Penn State, Iowa, and Maryland. The Spartans do not have a conference win this season.

The last time Michigan State played in a bowl game was against Pittsburgh in the Peach Bowl back in 2021, which was Tucker's first year at the helm.