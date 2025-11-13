The 2025 Washington State football season has been a struggle. The Cougars are 4-5 and have struggled to find consistency this year following Jake Dickert's departure. As a result, the Cougars let go of Anne McCoy as their athletic director. The move represents a major shakeup in the Cougars' athletic department, as they attempt to improve by any means necessary in both football and basketball.

Seattle Times reporter Percy Allen was the first to report on the news that Washington State fired Anne McCoy after she was hired in June of 2024. ESPN College Football Senior Writer Pete Thamel further confirmed the report that McCoy was fired after 20 years with the athletic department. Then, ESPN staff writer Kyle Bonagura reported that senior deputy AD/COO Jon Haarlow is expected to be the interim AD.

“Anne has provided steady leadership through one of the most complex and pivotal periods in the history of Cougar Athletics,” Washington State president Elizabeth Cantwell said in a statement. “She built a strong foundation for the program's future grounded in integrity, academic success, and care for our student-athletes. We are deeply grateful for Anne's decades of service and her unwavering commitment to Washington State University.”

Article Continues Below

McCoy had been with the Cougars since 2001 in various capacities and was finally promoted to Athletic Director by former president Kirk Schulz in June of 2024. However, after just 18 months on the job, she is no longer with the Cougars.

Jon Haarlow, the chief operating officer for WSU athletics, has been named interim AD until a replacement for McCoy is found.

McCoy will be remembered for helping to guide the Cougars through a turbulent period for the school's athletic history. She helped the Cougars overcome the Pac-12's collapse and helped put the pieces back together as the conference rebounded. She was responsible for hiring football coach Jimmy Rogers, who is in his first season, and men's basketball coach David Riley, who has just started his second season.