The Texas A&M football team is undefeated this season, and the Aggies look like a national title contender. One reason why may be because of the work ethic displayed by the team's players. Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York says he is watching film like crazy.

“Let’s just say I was watching South Carolina on the plane ride back from Missouri,” York said to reporters on Tuesday, per 247Sports.

Texas A&M linebacker Taurean York on how much he watches film: “Let’s just say I was watching South Carolina on the plane ride back from Missouri.” Said his dad, Robert York, who works two jobs and sleeps in his work clothes, helped instill that work ethic in him. pic.twitter.com/5vilvC021I — Carter Karels (@CarterKarels) November 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Aggies defeated Missouri on the road, 38-17, in its last game. It was the third consecutive road victory for the squad. Texas A&M is 9-0 on the season, and 6-0 in the SEC. They are the last undefeated team left in the SEC, in terms of its overall record.

The team's next game is against South Carolina, so York wasn't taking any time off. York's father is an inspiration to the young linebacker.

“My dad works two jobs, and he sleeps in his work clothes,” York added. “I get that work ethic from him.”

Texas A&M football plays South Carolina on Saturday.

Texas A&M football looks to reach the College Football Playoff

The Aggies are closing in on a berth to the SEC title game, as well as the College Football Playoff. Texas A&M has just two conference games left, as well as a non conference meeting with Samford. The squad already has quality victories this year over Notre Dame, LSU and now Missouri.

Mike Elko is the team's head coach. He is in his second season in College Station, after spending some time at Duke. Elko has turned Texas A&M back into a national power, after the firing of Jimbo Fisher in 2023.

Elko has challenged his defense, which may be another reason why York is watching film constantly. Elko's challenge came during the team's last game with the Tigers. Texas A&M allowed 207 rushing yards in the game.

“I challenged them at halftime,” Elko said, per ESPN. “I challenged both sides of the ball — only one side of the ball responded — that we had to go out and control the line of scrimmage better.”

Time will tell if the Aggies can finish the regular season with an unblemished record. Clearly, Taurean York will keep working toward that goal.