Three weeks of the college football season are in the books, and that means that a lot of teams will begin conference play this weekend. That is the case for both Michigan and Nebraska. The Wolverines and Cornhuskers wrapped up non-conference play last weekend with two convincing wins, and they are set to meet in Lincoln on Saturday afternoon. It's been a long time since Nebraska beat a ranked team, and No. 21 Michigan will be in the building on Saturday. Let's talk more about these two teams and make some Michigan vs. Nebraska bold predictions.

Michigan's offense looked dangerous in Week 3

After losing to Oklahoma in Week 2, it looked like the Michigan football team might have some major offensive problems again this season. However, the Wolverines were very conversative with their play-calling in that game. Against Central Michigan, the playbook opened up. Why they didn't do that against Oklahoma, we don't know. But it looked good against the Chippewas.

CMU isn't a great team, but Michigan's offense wasn't scoring 63 points on anybody last season. The big difference was that Bryce Underwood finally used his legs. We knew that he was mobile and extremely athletic, which is why it was so surprising to not see him run during the first two weeks of the season. He led the team with 114 rushing yards on Saturday, and he ran in two touchdowns.

Underwood was making big plays with his arm, too. He had over 200 passing yards in the first half alone, and he added a touchdown through the air. He had a massive day, and it was the best that the Michigan offense has looked in quite some time. Underwood ended up winning Big Ten Freshman of the Week honors.

Michigan has given Underwood the green light to do whatever he needs to do against Nebraska. It's going to be exciting to see if this offense can find success against a team like the Cornhuskers.

Nebraska is 3-0 with a golden opportunity awaiting at home

The Nebraska football team has lost 28 consecutive games against ranked teams. Yes, you read that right. Twenty. Eight. The last time the Cornhuskers beat a ranked team, the iPhone 7 was the latest model. It was in 2016. It's been an ugly stretch, but they have a chance to end the dreadful streak this weekend.

This is a perfect opportunity for the Cornhuskers. They are 3-0 to start the year and are coming into this game feeling good. It's a home game against a ranked opponent, but it's not like Nebraska has a top-five team coming to Lincoln. Michigan is ranked No. 21 in the country, and the Wolverines already have a loss. They didn't look great against Oklahoma. It wouldn't be surprising if this Michigan team ends up winning 10 games and making the College Football Playoff, but it also wouldn't be surprising to see the Wolverines finish 7-5 again.

All in all, this feels like the best chance that Nebraska has had to end this horrid streak in a while. Will the Cornhuskers get it done, or will they lose their 29th game in a row vs. a ranked opponent. Here are some Michigan vs. Nebraska bold predictions:

Bryce Underwood will run for 100+ yards

Bryce Underwood ran for 114 yards against Central Michigan, and he only played three quarters. We know now that Michigan is going to use Underwood in the run game. It completely changes the offense, and the Wolverines become a better team when they let him use his legs. He is going to be let loose in the run game often, and on pass plays where no one is open, he is going to take off. Underwood is going to have another big game on the ground.

Rod Moore will have an interception

Another important thing to monitor ahead of this game is Rod Moore's status. Michigan has been without Moore during the first few weeks of the season as he recovers from an ACL injury, but he is expected to play this weekend. Moore is one of Michigan's best defensive players. Getting him back in the secondary is huge for this team. Expect Moore to suit up in this game as his team needs him for this massive contest, and he will come up with an important interception.

The streak continues to 29

This is going to be a good game, but Michigan is going to get it done on the road. The offense looked completely different last week, and with the coaching staff unleashing Underwood, this isn't going to look like the Oklahoma game. The offense will be much better, and the defense will be stronger with Rod Moore back in the secondary. Nebraska's struggles against ranked teams will continue as Michigan will earn a 24-17 victory.

Michigan and Nebraska will get underway at 2:30 CT on Saturday from Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, NE. The game will be airing on CBS, and the Wolverines are currently favored by 2.5 points.