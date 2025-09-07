Mississippi State football got a huge win on Saturday night, when they defeated Big 12 power Arizona State. The Bulldogs scored the winning touchdown in the last minute of the game, to give the program one of the best victories it has seen in recent years.

Following the thriller, Mississippi State fans stole the goal post at the team's football stadium.

Fun to see Starkville alive tonight for the upset. There’s few louder and more energized environments in the whole sport. And that placed looked wild. https://t.co/xDC12ittnO — Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) September 7, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Fun to see Starkville alive tonight for the upset. There’s few louder and more energized environments in the whole sport. And that (place) looked wild,” ESPN reporter Pete Thamel posted to X, formerly Twitter.

The Bulldogs won 24-20. Arizona State was one of several Big 12 schools to lose on Saturday in non conference games.

Mississippi State football got an epic performance from their quarterback

The Bulldogs were led in the game by gunslinger Blake Shapen. Shapen threw for 279 passing yards and three touchdowns in the contest. That included the game-winning touchdown, which Shapen threw with just 30 seconds left in the game.

Arizona State allowed three touchdown passes of more than 40 yards to Shapen and Mississippi State.

Article Continues Below

“The big plays were the story of the game,” Arizona State coach Kenny Dillingham said, per the Associated Press. “That’s a good football team and they’re explosive. They made an explosive play. We had to take away their explosives in the second half and we did it until the end there.”

The win was the first time Mississippi State football had beat a non conference opponent ranked in the top 15 since 1991.

“What an atmosphere, what an evening. That is Davis Wade Stadium at its finest,” Bulldogs coach Jeff Lebby said. “The funnest thing about it for our guys, everything we’ve been through in the program, to see our university show up the way that we showed up is special.”

Shapen was very happy with getting a chance to lead the squad to victory. Shapen had missed a lot of time during the 2024 season, due to injury.

“We emphasized going out and playing the next play,” Shapen said. “These are moments that I live for. This shows a lot about our team. The emotions are very high right now and I’m very blessed to be in this position.”

Mississippi State football next plays Alcorn State on Saturday. The Bulldogs are 2-0 on the season.