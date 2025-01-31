Mississippi State football head coach Jeff Lebby made a key addition to his coaching staff on Friday.

Lebby will hire former head coach Mike MacIntyre to serve as a defensive analyst in the Bulldogs' staff, reported by ESPN's Pete Thamel.

MacIntyre served as a head coach at three schools in San Jose State, Colorado and FIU. He was also defensive coordinator at Memphis, Ole Miss and Duke.

He went 12-24 in three seasons as FIU's coach before being fired with three years left on his deal. In 2024, MacIntyre led the FIU defense to ranking in Conference USA as the fourth-best in total and pass defense.

This will also mark his first non-head coaching job since 2021 when he coached Memphis' defense. Throughout 12 seasons as a head coach, he holds a 58-89 record.

Jeff Lebby retools Bulldogs ahead of 2025 season

The Bulldogs get plenty of experience with Jeff Lebby adding Mike MacIntyre to the coaching staff, looking to achieve a lot of goals for the 2025 season.

2024 was a brutal year for Lebby, having completed his first year as Mississippi State's head coach. The team went 2-10 in the regular season including 0-8 in SEC play, only getting wins over Eastern Kentucky on Aug. 31 and UMass on Nov. 2.

To be fair to the Bulldogs, their schedule was quite tough. They faced ranked opponents six times, especially the Texas Longhorns, Tennessee Volunteers and Georgia Bulldogs.

Nonetheless, it doesn't make up for the fact they struggled on both sides of the ball. They scored 25.8 points on offense but gave up an SEC-worst 34.1 points on defense. Their run defense was frequently exploited, conceding 2,603 rushing yards and 24 touchdowns as they had no answer against the stronger opponents they faced.

Whatever awaits the Bulldogs in the 2025 campaign, they will be prepared with the extensive experience of Lebby and his coaching staff.