The No. 22 Missouri Tigers have a massive SEC matchup against the No. 8 Oklahoma Sooners in Week 13. With the program having a chance to knock the Sooners out of the College Football Playoff potentially, it appears the Tigers will have Beau Pribula back under center once again.

Pribula, who has missed two games since suffering an ankle injury in the 17-10 Week 9 win over the Vanderbilt Commodores, is expected to return to action on Saturday to play against Oklahoma, according to Pete Thamel of ESPN. The senior quarterback is bouncing back from a dislocated ankle.

“Sources: Missouri quarterback Beau Pribula is on track to return and start at No. 8 Oklahoma on Saturday, as he looked good in Missouri's practice today. He's returning from a dislocated ankle on Oct. 25 at Vanderbilt, as he's missed the last two games.”

Pribula played in eight games before suffering the ankle injury. In those contests, the senior quarterback has recorded 1,685 passing yards, 220 rushing yards, and 16 total touchdowns (11 passing) while completing 69.6% of his pass attempts. Missouri will largely benefit by having an experienced quarterback under center when Beau Pribula starts on Saturday.

In the previous two games, the Tigers have leaned on true freshman Matt Zollers. Missouri went 1-1 in those contests. Zollers has made seven appearances this season for the program, with two of them being starts. So far in his first year playing college football, the 18-year-old quarterback has totaled 402 passing yards and four touchdowns while owning a 53.0% completion percentage.

Missouri has an opportunity to spoil Oklahoma's playoff hopes in Week 13. The Sooners are coming off a huge 23-21 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide. If the Tigers can steal a win away from the Sooners, then Oklahoma's chances of reaching the College Football Playoff considerably drop.