The No. 15 Missouri Tigers are in a dog fight against the No. 10 Vanderbilt Commodores in Week 9, as both programs aim to advance to a 7-1 record. Unfortunately, the Tigers' quarterback, Beau Pribula, was forced to exit the game early after suffering an apparent leg injury.

On a fourth-and-goal play, Missouri attempted to go for it to go up 10-3 in the third quarter. However, the Vanderbilt defense read the play all the way and stopped Pribula's rush attempt, keeping it 3-3 at the time. On the play, the senior quarterback's leg got caught under a defender as he fell awkwardly to the ground. He was immediately taken off the field with an air cast while being carted off.

Vandy gets the 4th & Goal stop! Mizzou QB Beau Pribula was carted off the field with his leg in an aircast. Prayers up for him. pic.twitter.com/BbET7XwVfd — Follow: @fsh733 (@fsh733) October 25, 2025 Expand Tweet

Soon after being carted off, Beau Pribula was moved onto a wheelchair before leaving the stadium. It's not entirely clear what the exact injury is, but it appears to be a serious one for the Missouri quarterback.

They brought out a cart to take Beau Pribula to a wheelchair pic.twitter.com/yGTzPX7fbm — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 25, 2025

With backup quarterback Sam Horn ruled out for the contest to begin with, the Tigers turned to true freshman Matt Zollers, per Pete Thamel of ESPN. The 19-year-old quarterback had only thrown six pass attempts this season before replacing Beau Pribula on Saturday.

Before exiting the game, Pribula recorded 68 passing yards while completing 64.2% of his pass attempts. The Missouri quarterback was unable to do much against a stingy Vanderbilt defense. Saturday's numbers bring his 2025-26 season stats to 1,685 passing yards, 220 rushing yards, and 16 total touchdowns (11 passing). He's also thrown seven interceptions with a 69.9% completion percentage.