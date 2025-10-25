The No. 15 Missouri Tigers faced a heartbreaking moment on Saturday when starting quarterback Beau Pribula suffered a serious leg injury during the third quarter of their Week 9 clash against the No. 10 Vanderbilt Commodores.

On a critical fourth-and-goal attempt, Pribula was tackled awkwardly near the goal line, with his leg caught under a defender as he went down. Trainers immediately rushed to his aid before he was taken off the field on a cart with an air cast, later leaving the stadium in a wheelchair.

With backup Sam Horn unavailable, true freshman Matt Zollers was thrust into action in the middle of a tense 10-3 game. The 19-year-old had thrown just six passes all season before being called upon to lead Missouri’s offense in one of the most high-pressure moments of the year.

And he delivered.

According to Pete Nakos, “True freshman QB Matt Zollers leads Missouri on a 75-yard drive to tie it 10-10 at Vanderbilt in the 4Q.” The freshman’s poise and command of the offense were on full display, capping off the drive with his first career touchdown pass to pull the Tigers even in the fourth quarter. The score provided a much-needed spark for Missouri after struggling offensively through three quarters.

The touchdown drive showcased Zoller’s accuracy and quick decision-making, completing multiple throws under pressure to extend the possession. Missouri’s sideline erupted as the Tigers tied the game, showing their belief in the young quarterback.

The play marked not only a pivotal moment in the game but potentially a turning point in Missouri’s season as the team looks to overcome adversity after Pribula’s injury.

Meanwhile, head coach Eli Drinkwitz continues to make headlines off the field. Earlier this week, he landed a major recruiting victory, securing a commitment from four-star defensive lineman Tajh Overton, just days after the Oklahoma standout decommitted from Oklahoma State. O

verton’s addition gives Missouri its 19th commitment for the 2026 class, further solidifying the program’s momentum under Drinkwitz.

With Zollers’ first touchdown coming in such a pressure-packed situation, the true freshman may have just written the first chapter of his Missouri story — one that Tiger fans will be eager to see continue.