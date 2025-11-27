Deion Sanders is proud of his son, Shedeur Sanders, following his first NFL win as a starting quarterback.

In a press conference on Tuesday, Nov. 26, Deion told reporters that Sunday’s Nov. 23, was the first time he's seen his son play without him being his coach.

“I’ve never seen him play without me coaching him, so that was strange,” the former NFL and MLB star admitted. “But it was good, and it was healthy, because I was just in straight dad mode. I wasn’t in coach mode and I loved that I was able to see him gain the first victory.”

The Cleveland Browns game faced the Las Vegas Raiders, with the Shedeur-led team coming up victorious with a 24-10 score.

“The check down was right there, when you get that right, it’s over,” Deion told Shedeur per Well Off Media. “You played good. You gotta just look at the film and evaluate yourself on what went wrong. You did good, though. I’m proud of you. You’re holding it down for the family.”

Shedeur later shared with CBS Sports during a postgame interview what it meant for him to have his father's support.

“Dad’s always going to be there,” Shedeur noted in the post-game conversation with the outlet. “Even if everything goes wrong, he’s always going to be there. I’m just thankful that I have both my parents in my life and I have my whole family. That’s what life is about: family.”

Following the game, Shedeur also spoke on those who doubted him. Shedeur started the season as a third-string quarterback behind Joe Flacco and Dillon Gabriel. After Flacco sustained multiple injuries such as a shoulder injury (AC joint sprain) and a finger injury to his throwing hand, Gabriel became the starting quarterback with Shedeur as a backup. After Gabriel suffered a concussion during the Browns’ Week 11 game against the Baltimore Ravens, it was time for Shedeur to step up in the QB1 position.

“Being a backup and everything, sometimes you have to compromise your personality and change the way you do things, to never step on anybody's toes,” Shedeur said after his first NFL win. “The fact that I got an opportunity, and I was able to show the organization, show everybody who I really am, it's truly exciting.

“A lot of people wanted to see me fail, and it ain't going to happen,” he added. “It ain't going to happen.”

While Gabriel is cleared to play, Shedeur will be starting Sunday’s home game Nov. 30, against the San Francisco 49ers.